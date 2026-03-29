Children wore military uniforms

According to the report, in late November of last year, in the Russian city of Rodniki, Ivanovo Oblast, the father of a kindergarten child in the group spoke about his service in the drone forces. He reportedly gave a detailed account of his unit and why it was so important. The little ones are said to have listened to the descriptions with great interest and asked curious questions. Another kindergarten in the city reported that the children had been taught by a soldier fighting in Ukraine. The parents had bought special mini-military uniforms for their children, who recited the poem “My Dad Went to War” while wearing them.