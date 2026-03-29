“Playing at Being Adults”
Russian Kindergartens Offer Drone Lessons
After schools, it’s the kindergartens’ turn: Russia’s youngest citizens are being encouraged to join the drone forces. As part of these lessons, some are even allowed to take the controls.
In November, Russia established a separate branch of its armed forces dedicated to drone warfare—the “Unmanned Systems Forces” (USF). Students are being actively recruited for this purpose, but recruitment efforts are also taking place in schools and even kindergartens. The Russian alternative media outlet “Vyorstka” came across dozens of such ads in its investigation—for example, with the slogan “It’s time to play at being grown-ups.”
Children wore military uniforms
According to the report, in late November of last year, in the Russian city of Rodniki, Ivanovo Oblast, the father of a kindergarten child in the group spoke about his service in the drone forces. He reportedly gave a detailed account of his unit and why it was so important. The little ones are said to have listened to the descriptions with great interest and asked curious questions. Another kindergarten in the city reported that the children had been taught by a soldier fighting in Ukraine. The parents had bought special mini-military uniforms for their children, who recited the poem “My Dad Went to War” while wearing them.
Soldiers showered with gifts
According to reports, in December in the city of Yessentuki, a military personnel member explained to the children how unmanned aerial vehicles work, what tasks they perform, and what role they play in current operations. In February, soldiers reportedly visited a kindergarten in Pskov twice. The children were allowed to handle drones, control panels, thermal imaging sights, and radios. As a thank-you, they recited rhymes and presented the soldiers with souvenirs.
“Have chosen their future profession”
According to available information, at least 21 additional meetings of this kind are said to have taken place. On some occasions, children with disabilities were reportedly present. In four additional sessions, the children reportedly piloted unmanned aerial vehicles themselves, including during the “Right on Target” exercise at a kindergarten in the city of Tynda, Amur Oblast. In the village of Solidarnost in Lipetsk Oblast, they went even further. There, it was grandly proclaimed that “the children had already chosen their future professions.”
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