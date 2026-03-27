“It hurts me”
Thurnher sends video to angry ORF employees
Interim ORF Director Ingrid Thurnher addresses her staff directly in a selfie video—and announces a thorough review of recent events. The mood within the organization is tense; employees feel unsettled, angry, and, in some cases, at a loss. With her personal video, Thurnher is now attempting to regain trust.
In her message, Thurnher explains that the format was deliberately kept fresh and direct: “In the future, I always want to communicate with you first before anything goes out to the public.” Additionally, employees are to receive answers to the many questions coming from their colleagues.
Thurnher emphasizes that she takes the staff’s concerns seriously and is working hard to provide clear information. “It also hurts me personally incredibly much to see the image that has emerged of us ORF employees,” she clarified.
“Unbiased and Uncompromising” Review
The central measure is the establishment of an external transparency advisory board comprising experts in law, governance, and compliance. The chair is attorney Bettina Knötzl, who also works at Transparency International Austria. The board is supplemented by university professors, a compliance expert, an external lawyer, and a communications consultant.
The advisory board’s goal is an “unbiased, uncompromising investigation” of recent incidents, the uncovering of misconduct, and the recommendation of necessary consequences—including potential legal adjustments.
A difficult task: Regaining trust
In the video, Thurnher emphasizes: “When, if not now, is it important to invest in one of our most important assets, namely trust—in our employees and in our audience.” The measures are intended to secure trust in the ORF in the long term and improve internal structures in compliance and governance.
The Weißmann Case Plunged Radio and Television into Crisis
The announcement comes amid intensified debates on media policy. Just recently, the National Council passed a legislative package intended to make the appointment of ORF leadership more transparent and introduce stricter rules for political advertising.
At the same time, allegations against the resigned Director General Roland Weißmann, who denies claims of sexual harassment, have weighed heavily on the organization. Politicians and the public have been calling for weeks for a comprehensive investigation and structural reforms.
Thurnher Appeals to the Staff
With the new Transparency Advisory Board, Thurnher is now taking a first visible step toward stabilizing the ORF. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to resolve internal tensions and regain trust in the long term. Thurnher herself concludes her video with an appeal to the staff: Together, she says, they can overcome the crisis, join forces, and rise to new heights of achievement.
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