Kriechmayr Announcement
“Whether I continue depends on one person!”
Will ÖSV star Vincent Kriechmayr be competing in the Ski World Cup next season? “In reality, it all depends on one person,” the veteran clarified to ORF after the final downhill race of the season in Kvitfjell. He’s referring to his former fitness coach, Peter Meliessnig!
For the past year and a half, Meliessnig has been part of ski queen Lindsey Vonn’s comeback team. “He’s an outstanding guy. That’s exactly the kind of people we need,” Kriechmayr enthuses, linking the continuation of his career to this personnel decision.
“If he comes back into my circle, then I’ll keep going,” Kriechmayr makes clear, thereby sending a clear message to the ÖSV. Until two years ago, Meliessnig was the ÖSV veteran’s fitness coach. He has only the fondest memories of their collaboration.
“That’s why he threw in the towel”
“With him, you go the extra mile even in the summer,” says the 34-year-old, then takes a dig at the ÖSV: “It’s a shame that he wasn’t appreciated by the association back then. That’s why he threw in the towel.” However, Kriechmayr believes that by now everyone knows “what a valuable asset he was.”
For him personally, collaboration is essential. “A lot of people have told me that it works out fine with a little less training. But that’s not my standard. If I’m going to do it, I want to give 100 percent,” Kriechmayr clarifies. And he sees this top performance as only possible through collaboration with Meliessnig.
Michael Walchhofer and Anna Veith had already come to this conclusion, and in their open dispute with the ÖSV, they too had requested Meliessnig as their fitness coach and physical therapist. The athlete declined to say whether the industry heavyweight himself is open to a return to Kriechmayr. “The company that snapped him up won’t be stupid enough to let a man like that go. I hope that with this message—and I hope they (the association, ed.) will forgive me—I’m putting a little pressure on them,” said Kriechmayr.
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