“Whether I continue depends on one person!”

Michael Walchhofer and Anna Veith had already come to this conclusion, and in their open dispute with the ÖSV, they too had requested Meliessnig as their fitness coach and physical therapist. The athlete declined to say whether the industry heavyweight himself is open to a return to Kriechmayr. “The company that snapped him up won’t be stupid enough to let a man like that go. I hope that with this message—and I hope they (the association, ed.) will forgive me—I’m putting a little pressure on them,” said Kriechmayr.