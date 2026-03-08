Now top of the table
Sturm Graz sends Altach into the qualifying group
SK Sturm Graz defeated SCR Altach 2-0 at the end of the regular season in the Austrian Bundesliga. This means that the Vorarlberg team has missed out on a place in the championship group. Altach also had to play with one man down in the final phase after a sending-off. For Sturm, on the other hand, these were important points in the battle for the championship.
Defending champions Sturm Graz enter the championship group of the Austrian Bundesliga as leaders after a confident victory over SCR Altach. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch's Styrians beat the Vorarlberg team 2-0 (0-0) in the 22nd round on Sunday and took the lead in the table from Salzburg before the points were shared. For the cup finalists from Altach, however, their recent run of success came to an end, and SCRA were denied a place in the top six.
In front of 15,007 spectators, Jacob Peter Hödl (58') put the Styrians on the road to victory with a well-placed shot. In the final phase, "Joker" Belmin Beganovic (84') sealed the deal with a spectacular long-range shot in a numerical superiority. SCRA defender Benedikt Zech had previously been shown a yellow-red card (77'). For Altach, who enter the qualifying group in eighth place, it was their first defeat in seven competitive games under coach Ognjen Zaric.
Zaric, who succeeded current Sturm coach Ingolitsch at the beginning of the year, fielded the same starting lineup in Graz that had achieved a historic entry into the cup final against Salzburg (1-0) on Wednesday. Ingolitsch had to do without suspended midfield boss Jon Gorenc Stankovic, so 17-year-old Luca Weinhandl made his Bundesliga debut in the starting lineup. The Sturm coach made a total of five changes to the team that drew 2-2 with WAC last week, and they proved their worth.
Hödl impressed
Hödl had a chance to take the lead in the sixth minute. However, Filip Milojevic made a last-ditch save just before the line to deny the winger. Altach grew into the game as it progressed, and after half an hour, Sturm goalkeeper Matteo Bignetti made a good reflex save to deny Patrick Greil's dangerous header. At the other end, former Altach player Paul Koller headed twice just wide (32nd, 42nd).
Altach's hopes of reaching the championship group faded due to the interim results in the other stadiums, but the Vorarlberg team continued to press for the lead in a balanced match. In the 36th minute, Sturm's defensive leader Jeyland Mitchell made two saves, and shortly afterwards Bignetti was on hand to save a shot from Vesel Demaku (43').
Zech's sending off seals the deal
After the break, Mitchell scored from an offside position to give his side the lead (51st minute), but the goal was correctly disallowed. Shortly afterwards, however, the "Blackies" had reason to celebrate: Seedy Jatta made a good run down the left wing and played a perfect pass to Hödl in the center, who slotted home his second goal of the season into the bottom left corner. Graz almost added another immediately, but Ryan Fosso's lob narrowly missed the Altach goal (62'). In the final stages, Zech was sent off for a professional foul (77th minute), which decided the match. Sturm pressed forward and increased their lead with a spectacular long-range shot from Beganovic (84th minute).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.