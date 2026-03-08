Sturm Graz sends Altach into the qualifying group

Zech's sending off seals the deal

After the break, Mitchell scored from an offside position to give his side the lead (51st minute), but the goal was correctly disallowed. Shortly afterwards, however, the "Blackies" had reason to celebrate: Seedy Jatta made a good run down the left wing and played a perfect pass to Hödl in the center, who slotted home his second goal of the season into the bottom left corner. Graz almost added another immediately, but Ryan Fosso's lob narrowly missed the Altach goal (62'). In the final stages, Zech was sent off for a professional foul (77th minute), which decided the match. Sturm pressed forward and increased their lead with a spectacular long-range shot from Beganovic (84th minute).