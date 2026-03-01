LIVE: Weimann scores! SK Rapid leads in Altach

Otherwise, the Viennese were once again harmless, with the Vorarlbergers closer to taking the lead. A header from Srdjan Hrstic was too central (24'), while long-range shots from former Rapid player Patrick Greil missed the target (24', 45'). Immediately after the restart, a positioning error by former Rapid player Moritz Oswald led to Rapid taking the lead. Nunoo was initially denied by Stojanovic, but then passed from the baseline to the center, where Weimann finished from close range. Benedikt Zech, as the last player to touch the ball, could also have been credited with the clearance, but the goal was awarded to the former England international.