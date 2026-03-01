WSG Tirol wins five-goal thriller in Linz

Baden Frederiksen put WSG back in the lead with another free kick, this time deflected and from long range. In stoppage time of the first half, the striker, who left Watten in 2021 for Vitesse Arnhem after scoring 18 goals in the season, added another with a full-foot shot into the far corner. Seidl's goal only counted after the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened. Originally, the decision had been offside by David Bumberger, who had set up the goal. At the other end, substitute Lukas Hinterseer missed a great chance to make it 4-2 (53'). Ronivaldo, who had also come on as a substitute, failed to score for Blau-Weiß with a header in the final minutes (90').