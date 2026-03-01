Turbulent start
WSG Tirol wins five-goal thriller in Linz
The match between Blau-Weiß Linz and WSG Tirol got off to a turbulent start. Three goals were scored in just four minutes between the 15th and 19th minutes of play. In the end, the visitors from Tyrol prevailed 3-2.
WSG Tirol has given itself some breathing room in the battle to stay in the Bundesliga. On Sunday, in the penultimate round before the points were shared, the Tyroleans prevailed 3-2 (3-1) against bottom-of-the-table Blau-Weiß Linz and increased their lead over Linz to 14 points. Nicolai Baden Frederiksen was the match winner with a hat trick before the break (15th, 19th, 45th+1). Goals from Nico Maier (19th) and Simon Seidl (50th) were not enough for Blau-Weiß.
Frederiksen man of the match
In front of 5,038 spectators, theman of the matchwas clearly Baden Frederiksen. The Dane, who returned to WSG in October, scored three goals in a Bundesliga match for the first time. The 25-year-old first sank a free kick from 20 meters over the wall. Immediately after the kick-off, Blau-Weiß struck back in spectacular fashion. Alexander Briedl missed the ball, but Maier scored with a bicycle kick.
Baden Frederiksen put WSG back in the lead with another free kick, this time deflected and from long range. In stoppage time of the first half, the striker, who left Watten in 2021 for Vitesse Arnhem after scoring 18 goals in the season, added another with a full-foot shot into the far corner. Seidl's goal only counted after the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened. Originally, the decision had been offside by David Bumberger, who had set up the goal. At the other end, substitute Lukas Hinterseer missed a great chance to make it 4-2 (53'). Ronivaldo, who had also come on as a substitute, failed to score for Blau-Weiß with a header in the final minutes (90').
Blau-Weiß six points behind GAK
The Linz team has lost ten of its last twelve league games. They are six points behind second-to-last GAK. WSG, on the other hand, still has a theoretical chance of finishing sixth and qualifying for the championship group after picking up seven points from their last three games, but they need some help to do so. They are two points behind SK Rapid, who are still in the running. The Tyroleans host GAK next Sunday in the final game of the regular season.
Bundesliga (round 21):
FC Blau-Weiß Linz – WSG Tirol 2:3 (1:2).
Hofmann Personal Stadium, 5,038 spectators, referee Semler.
Goals: 0-1 (15') Baden Frederiksen 1-1 (16') Maier 1-2 (19') Baden Frederiksen 1-3 (45'+1) Baden Frederiksen 2-3 (50') S. Seidl
Blau-Weiß: Mantl – Riegler, Maranda, Pasic (46. Varesi-Strauss) – Dahlqvist, Conde (46. Fofana), Briedl, Bumberger (82. Mensah) – S. Seidl, Weissman (72. Ronivaldo), Maier (72. Goiginger)
WSG: Stejskal – Boras, Lawrence, Kubatta – Naschberger, Müller, Sulzbacher (71. Jaunegg), Böckle – Th. Sabitzer (46. Vötter), Ola-Adebomi (46. Hinterseer), Baden Frederiksen (80. Anselm)
Yellow cards: Pasic, Ronivaldo and Th. Sabitzer, Müller, Boras
