ÖSV sets negative record with Swiss triple victory

Kriechmayr left the time at the bottom

"Odi" only had to really worry about Monney, who squandered his 47/100 lead in the lower section. Franzoni was unable to break the Swiss triple lead. Kriechmayr, who put in a visually flawless run, was exactly as fast as the Kitzbühel winner from Italy. "The placing is impeccable, the gap is too big. I should have skied better at the bottom," said the Upper Austrian, giving himself a self-assessment. "I haven't managed to get the left-hand turn into the finish right the last five times, so it's still a long way to the finish." Von Allmen messed up a turn but was still only three tenths slower than the Austrian-Italian duo.