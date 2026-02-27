Only Suter faster! Ortlieb on the podium in Soldeu

For Ortlieb, it was her first downhill podium since December 2022 and her comeback after a lower leg fracture in January 2025. "Overall, I had a really good run and showed a lot of commitment. I was off the line once in the upper section, which cost me crucial time. But I can still be satisfied," said the 29-year-old, who had posted a commanding best time in the final training run, on ORF. The Olympics had been a difficult week for her. "I'm particularly pleased that I was able to turn that around within a week."