Success in the downhill
Only Suter faster! Ortlieb on the podium in Soldeu
Nina Ortlieb raced to the podium in the women's downhill in Soldeu. The Vorarlberg native was only beaten by Switzerland's Corinne Suter on Friday, with Italy's Sofia Goggia completing the podium.
Nina Ortlieb narrowly missed out on her first downhill victory in the Alpine Ski World Cup on Friday in Soldeu (Andorra). The Vorarlberg native was beaten by just eleven hundredths of a second by Switzerland's Corinne Suter in the first race after the Olympic Games in Italy. While the Beijing Olympic champion celebrated her sixth World Cup victory, Ortlieb made a comeback with a podium finish after two failures in Cortina. Third place went to Italy's Sofia Goggia (+0.24 seconds).
The result:
For Ortlieb, it was her first downhill podium since December 2022 and her comeback after a lower leg fracture in January 2025. "Overall, I had a really good run and showed a lot of commitment. I was off the line once in the upper section, which cost me crucial time. But I can still be satisfied," said the 29-year-old, who had posted a commanding best time in the final training run, on ORF. The Olympics had been a difficult week for her. "I'm particularly pleased that I was able to turn that around within a week."
Hütter in sixth place
Cornelia Hütter from Styria, who had recently been confined to bed with illness, finished sixth (+0.62) after a small mistake in the finish, one hundredth behind US Olympic champion Breezy Johnson. Mirjam Puchner finished 13th (+1.53) after a heavy fall in super-G training last Sunday. Right behind her, Olympic team combined champion Ariane Rädler (+1.67) crossed the finish line somewhat perplexed in sunny, spring-like temperatures and on a perfectly groomed slope.
The battle for the downhill crystal globe is coming to a head with three races remaining after Lindsey Vonn's season ended due to injury. The American continues to lead with 400 points, followed by Germany's Emma Aicher (306), who finished fourth in Soldeu.
At the speed triple in Andorra, where the canceled Super-G in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee will be made up, two Super-G races are still on the program for Saturday and Sunday (10:15 a.m. each day). Next week, two downhill races and one Super-G will follow in Val di Fassa, before the downhill season finale in Lillehammer on March 21.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.