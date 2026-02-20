White against green-white
Too much snow! Rapid II vs. Salzburg canceled
Snow and soccer—two things that often provide fun, excitement, and thrills on their own—are hardly ever a good combination! This is also the case in Austria's second division, where three games have had to be canceled tonight due to the big winter comeback...
The weather conditions do not allow the following matches to take place:
- SK Rapid II – SV Austria Salzburg
- Admira Wacker vs. Young Violets Austria Vienna
- FAC Wien vs. Schwarz-Weiss Bregenz
The Bundesliga will announce information about replacement dates "as soon as possible."
A maximum of two matches will be played today, Friday
This means that a maximum of two matches will take place on Friday. Vienna is doing everything it can to clear the snow from the Hohe Warte stadium so that it can play against league leaders SKN St. Pölten (8:30 p.m.). Austria Lustenau's home game against Kapfenberg will definitely take place. "Due to official instructions, the parking lots in the Rhine foreland are unfortunately closed today. Please use parking facilities in the center of Lustenau," the club announced.
Bundesliga clash between Rapid and WAC not in jeopardy
Speaking of Rapid: Saturday's game between the Green-Whites' first team and Wolfsberger AC is set to go ahead as planned. According to Rapid, "all available resources are currently being mobilized to clear snow from the Allianz Stadium grounds." In addition, the weather forecast for tomorrow promises significantly better conditions...
