Too much snow! Rapid II vs. Salzburg canceled

A maximum of two matches will be played today, Friday

This means that a maximum of two matches will take place on Friday. Vienna is doing everything it can to clear the snow from the Hohe Warte stadium so that it can play against league leaders SKN St. Pölten (8:30 p.m.). Austria Lustenau's home game against Kapfenberg will definitely take place. "Due to official instructions, the parking lots in the Rhine foreland are unfortunately closed today. Please use parking facilities in the center of Lustenau," the club announced.