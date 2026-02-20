Vorarlberg resident tests positive for TB pathogen

"However, it should be added that this does not prove that the person was infected by an infected animal," emphasized the state. Since 2019, there have been between 12 and 20 new diagnoses of tuberculosis in humans in Vorarlberg each year. The number of cases caused by red deer tuberculosis in these years was between zero and one, so they are very rare. A connection with cases in wild or domestic animals can only be confirmed if the patient has Mycobacterium caprae, Lechtal type, and a link to a strain that has been detected in farm or wild animals, the state said.