Kickl: “I’m ahead of Bruce Springsteen & Lady Gaga”
Today, Ash Wednesday, is once again the day when political parties deliver pointed speeches and launch fierce attacks on their political rivals. The FPÖ leaders are meeting in Ried, the ÖVP in Klagenfurt, and the SPÖ in Kobenz. The krone.at live ticker will guide you through the evening.
The most important news in brief:
- The FPÖ is meeting in Ried. Upper Austria is important for the Blues – especially with regard to the coming year.
As every year, visitors were already queuing outside the Jahnturnhalle in the late afternoon, waiting to be let in.
Unlike the FPÖ, the ÖVP is not relying on beer benches and a festival atmosphere in the Klagenfurt exhibition hall. The audience is mostly older.
Party leader Andreas Babler is not attending the SPÖ meeting in Kobenz. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he spoke for the first time about the power struggles within the party.
- Even before the parties resort to verbal attacks, Markus Söder has already caused a stir in Bavaria with his brutal tirades.
Kickl will speak in front of 2,000 supporters
As every year, visitors were already queuing outside the hall in the late afternoon, waiting to be let in. Admission began at 5 p.m., and the speeches started at 7 p.m. This is the 33rd Political Ash Wednesday hosted by the FPÖ in Ried im Innkreis this year. For the fourth time, federal party leader Herbert Kickl will speak in front of 2,000 supporters.
expects Haimbuchner to strike a pre-election toneThere is also great anticipation surrounding the appearance of the previous speaker, Upper Austria's Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner. State elections are scheduled for fall 2027, and Haimbuchner is likely to kick off his pre-election campaign in Ried. The 47-year-old has been deputy governor of Upper Austria since 2015 and now wants to unseat Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) from the governor's chair. Observers expect Haimbuchner to be both statesmanlike and aggressive.
SPÖ: Lercher expected to give a scathing speech
The Styrian SPÖ is hosting its Political Ash Wednesday event at the Zechnerhalle in Kobenz. The main attraction is a satirical speech by state party leader Max Lercher, who will also be joined by his Carinthian party colleague Daniel Fellner.
Chancellor and EPP leader in Klagenfurt
And the Carinthian ÖVP is inviting guests to a political Ash Wednesday event in Klagenfurt. State party leader Martin Gruber will welcome federal party leader and Chancellor Christian Stocker and the chairman of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, to the exhibition arena this year.
