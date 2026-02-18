Kickl: “I’m ahead of Bruce Springsteen & Lady Gaga”



expects Haimbuchner to strike a pre-election toneThere is also great anticipation surrounding the appearance of the previous speaker, Upper Austria's Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner. State elections are scheduled for fall 2027, and Haimbuchner is likely to kick off his pre-election campaign in Ried. The 47-year-old has been deputy governor of Upper Austria since 2015 and now wants to unseat Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) from the governor's chair. Observers expect Haimbuchner to be both statesmanlike and aggressive.