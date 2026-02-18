Scandal during Real victory
Controversy in the Champions League: “He should never play again”
Following the alleged racism scandal during Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Benfica Lisbon in the first leg of the play-off, Kylian Mbappe has spoken out. "He should never play in the Champions League again, because we have to be role models for all children," said the superstar about Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.
What happened? Referee Francois Letexier interrupted the match for almost ten minutes on Tuesday evening after Vinicius scored the opening goal for the Spanish side in the 50th minute. The star striker had reported a racist insult by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni to the referee.
According to several media reports and Real players, Vinicius claimed that the word "mono" was used – a Spanish expression for monkey. This is unlikely to be proven, as Prestianni had pulled his jersey over his mouth and nose during the verbal altercation.
"The values of soccer have been lost"
Mbappe speaks of a "serious incident." "He called Vinicius a monkey. He said it five times. Today, all the values of football have been lost," the Frenchman rants. "I asked Vini what he wants to do. Whatever he decides, we as a team will stand by him." Only after lengthy discussions was the match resumed.
This is what Prestianni says
A few hours after the final whistle, Prestianni also spoke out on social media. "I want to make it clear that at no point did I make racist insults towards Vinicius," said the Argentine, who regrets the reactions of the Real players.
The explosive return leg in Madrid is coming up in a week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.