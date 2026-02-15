Ninth gold medal! Superstar makes history

Kläbo "better in every way"

The Kläbo phenomenon also commands the respect of Norwegian-by-choice Mika Vermeulen. "There's not just one thing. It's everything. He has genes we would all like to have," Austria's best cross-country skier of recent years emphasized in an interview with the APA. "He has a mindset that we would all like to have. He lives a lifestyle that none of us would like to live. He has the best equipment. There is no one attribute that defines Kläbo. He is better than us in every way." Kläbo's mindset is easy to explain: "He has only one thing on his mind, and that is winning. And he does that in spades."