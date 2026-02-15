That's never happened before
Ninth gold medal! Superstar makes history
This has never happened before! Johannes Hösflot Kläbo has made sporting history with his ninth gold medal at the Winter Olympics.
The Norwegian won the relay in Tesero with his teammates and claimed his ninth gold medal overall. With his fourth victory in his fourth race in Italy, the 29-year-old surpassed his compatriots Marit Björgen, Ole Einar Björndalen, and Björn Dählie, who each have eight Olympic victories to their name. Kläbo has two more chances in Val di Fiemme over the next few days.
Kläbo completed the relay triumph after preparatory work by Emil Iversen, Martin Löwström Nyenget, and Einar Hedegart as the final runner. The top star from Trondheim took over with a 12.2-second lead and brought it home safely. He was already celebrating on the home stretch. After 4 x 7.5 km, the Norwegians finished 22.2 seconds ahead of France and regained the title they lost to Russia in 2022. Italy (+47.9 sec.) won the battle for bronze against Finland (+57.1) thanks to anchorman Federico Pellegrino.
Kläbo "better in every way"
The Kläbo phenomenon also commands the respect of Norwegian-by-choice Mika Vermeulen. "There's not just one thing. It's everything. He has genes we would all like to have," Austria's best cross-country skier of recent years emphasized in an interview with the APA. "He has a mindset that we would all like to have. He lives a lifestyle that none of us would like to live. He has the best equipment. There is no one attribute that defines Kläbo. He is better than us in every way." Kläbo's mindset is easy to explain: "He has only one thing on his mind, and that is winning. And he does that in spades."
Kläbo has already racked up more than 100 World Cup victories, as well as winning the Tour de Ski and the overall World Cup five times each. He recently stated that, after mastering the pressure of the World Championships on home turf, he has been training with the same meticulousness and intensity, but can approach the Olympics in a more relaxed manner. "It's healthier than last year. I'm just trying to enjoy the moments now, go out and really enjoy it – it's fantastic," said Kläbo. However, the pressure to win gold every time is a burden. "Not all of it is easy. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and that's part of it."
So far, Kläbo has mastered his third Winter Games with flying colors. If he triumphs in the two remaining races, he would set another record with six titles at one Olympic Games. So far, only one athlete, US speed skater Eric Heiden, has won five gold medals at the same Winter Games, in Lake Placid in 1980.
Cross-country skiing – Men's 4 x 7.5 km relay (in Tesero):
Gold: Norway
Silver: France
Bronze: Italy
