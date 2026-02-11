Mourning for "Dawson"
TV star James Van Der Beek (48) has died
"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek has died at the age of just 48. The popular US actor had been battling cancer for years, and his wife has now confirmed his passing.
Van Der Beek rose to worldwide fame in the late 1990s as "Dawson Leery" in the lead role of the teen drama series "Dawson's Creek." In it, he starred alongside Katie Holmes, among others.
In addition to the series, his filmography also included movies such as "Varsity Blues" and various guest appearances, for example in "How I Met Your Mother" and "Modern Family."
Wife asks for privacy
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away peacefully this morning," his wife Kimberly wrote on Wednesday evening, posting a picture of the actor. "He faced his final days with courage, faith, and dignity. There is much to share about his wishes, his love for humanity, and the sanctity of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we mourn our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
Van Der Beek went public with his colon cancer diagnosis in 2024. The deadly disease was discovered after a routine colonoscopy in August 2023. Before the appointment, Van Der Beek said he wasn't worried, but looking back, he already had symptoms.
"It was just a change in my bowel habits," he told People magazine in November 2024.
Van Der Beek leaves behind six children.
"I thought I probably needed to change my diet a little. Maybe I should give up coffee. Maybe I should stop putting cream in my coffee. And then I finally cut that out of my diet, but nothing improved, and I thought to myself, 'Okay, I'd better get that checked out.'"
"When I woke up from the anesthesia, I felt really good that I had finally done it and gotten myself checked out," he continued. "And when I came out of my daze, the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant manner — it was cancer."
At that moment, he said, he went into shock, and his whole life suddenly changed. Van der Beek is survived by his wife and six children.
