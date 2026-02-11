TV star James Van Der Beek (48) has died

In addition to the series, his filmography also included movies such as "Varsity Blues" and various guest appearances, for example in "How I Met Your Mother" and "Modern Family."

Wife asks for privacy

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away peacefully this morning," his wife Kimberly wrote on Wednesday evening, posting a picture of the actor. "He faced his final days with courage, faith, and dignity. There is much to share about his wishes, his love for humanity, and the sanctity of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we mourn our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend."