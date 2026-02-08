Drama after 13 seconds
Fall with a broken knee! Vonn screams on the slope
That was intense and really gruesome! Despite a torn cruciate ligament, Lindsey Vonn started the Olympic downhill race on Sunday with bib number 13. It was a daring and much-discussed undertaking. After only 13 seconds of skiing, the 41-year-old American crashed – and screamed in pain on the slope.
What happened?
Vonn crashed just seconds after her start in her attempt to win Olympic gold in the downhill once again. The American, who at 41 and despite a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee was considered one of the favorites, was knocked off balance on Sunday at the Olimpia delle Tofane in Cortina d'Ampezzo before the first intermediate time and then hit the slope. Her skis did not detach from her boots upon landing.
Cries of pain live on TV
Unbelievable: the rescue took several minutes. Vonn's cries of pain could be heard over the TV microphones. Spectators in the stands and in front of their TV sets were shocked. After about 15 minutes, the speed queen was finally transported away by helicopter – the American was flown to the hospital amid thunderous and encouraging applause from the fans. At the time of the crash, Vonn's compatriot, world champion Breezy Johnson, was in the lead.
With 20 crystal globes, 84 World Cup victories, and eleven medals at World Championships and Olympic Games, the 41-year-old American has long been considered one of the greatest skiers of all time – but today, despite all the warnings from doctors, she may have overdone it.
Just ten days after her serious fall in Crans Montana, Vonn wanted to achieve the seemingly impossible in Cortina and win another medal 16 years after her gold in Vancouver. She dared to make a comeback five years after her retirement just for this moment – but after tearing her cruciate ligament, it was probably too big a risk...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
