Fall with a broken knee! Vonn screams on the slope

Vonn crashed just seconds after her start in her attempt to win Olympic gold in the downhill once again. The American, who at 41 and despite a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee was considered one of the favorites, was knocked off balance on Sunday at the Olimpia delle Tofane in Cortina d'Ampezzo before the first intermediate time and then hit the slope. Her skis did not detach from her boots upon landing.