Does the "ego" need this?
Trump wants to intervene in “corrupt” electoral districts
US President Donald Trump needs election victories for his "ego." That's why he now wants to take control of the electoral system himself and is threatening some cities with intervention. After all, his victory in the midterm elections in November is anything but certain.
The US Constitution clearly stipulates how elections should be conducted – and that Washington is not allowed to interfere. For Trump, this is no obstacle to doing exactly that. He has now backtracked on his earlier statements to US broadcaster NBC, saying that he does not want to "nationalize" the elections after all.
However, Trump made it very clear this week how essential it is for him to win elections. With an eye on his victory in the 2024 election, he said, "I needed that for my ego. Otherwise, I would have had a bad ego for the rest of my life." But that's apparently not an issue right now, because "now I really have a big ego," he assured in a speech in Washington.
Some areas "extremely corrupt"
Nevertheless, Trump does not want to take any risks, because there are "some areas" in the country "are extremely corrupt." In an interview with US broadcaster NBC on Wednesday, the president already had an idea which cities belong to the "extremely corrupt" category: Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit. These are the three largest cities in the US states that were decisive for Trump's defeat in the 2020 elections.
If elections "cannot be conducted properly and on time, then something else has to happen," Trump said. Something has indeed already happened: In the state of Georgia, where Atlanta is located, the FBI seized 700 boxes of ballots and other election documents from the 2020 election last week. Now, every single ballot is to be examined for possible irregularities, ABC reports, citing insiders.
Important elections are coming up
This is particularly interesting given that the midterm elections in the US are coming up in November. After the election, all seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate seats will be reallocated. From today's perspective, the Republicans are facing a bitter defeat and thus a significant loss of power for Trump.
Trump wants to prevent such a loss of power, for example, by requiring all voters to prove their citizenship at the polls. Trump accuses states governed by Democrats of securing votes for "left-wing" candidates by allowing undocumented immigrants to go to the polls, as reported by the broadcaster ntv. Civil rights activists criticize that this excludes voters because many citizens do not have such identification – traditionally, these are Democratic voters.
