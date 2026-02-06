Without warning: bus stop moved 200 meters

The Salzburg resident quickly made his way to the next stop on Sterneckstraße heading out of town. Only to be surprised to see an old stop sign after the pedestrian crossing on Karl-Renner-Straße, about 200 meters further on. Salzburg Linien, the company that operates the trolleybus, had moved the stop here. "It doesn't make any sense," the reader said, still annoyed days later. On the one hand, the next bus stop was already in sight, and on the other, the stop was still called Vogelweiderstraße. "It is and remains confusing."