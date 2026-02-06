Even the name is confusing
Without warning: bus stop moved 200 meters
In the city of Salzburg, the popular, frequently used trolleybus stop for lines 2 and 12 was simply relocated. "Krone" readers are annoyed about this, but are even more upset about the stop name – which simply remained the same and has been causing confusion ever since.
A trolleybus fan and frequent user recently couldn't believe his eyes: the Vogelweiderstraße bus stop, which had been at the side of the road the day before, was suddenly gone!
"I was already running late and almost missed the bus," says the Krone reader, who does not want his name published in the newspaper. He couldn't find the stop in its usual place. The popular station has not been at the intersection with Sterneckstraße for a few weeks now.
The Salzburg resident quickly made his way to the next stop on Sterneckstraße heading out of town. Only to be surprised to see an old stop sign after the pedestrian crossing on Karl-Renner-Straße, about 200 meters further on. Salzburg Linien, the company that operates the trolleybus, had moved the stop here. "It doesn't make any sense," the reader said, still annoyed days later. On the one hand, the next bus stop was already in sight, and on the other, the stop was still called Vogelweiderstraße. "It is and remains confusing."
When asked, the public transport company initially knew nothing about the relocation of the trolleybus stop. A customer service representative asked whether it was a replacement stop due to construction work. Only a second inquiry shed light on the matter. The stop had been relocated after a test phase to improve traffic flow at the traffic lights on Sterneckstraße. "This allows buses, cars, and pedestrians to make better use of the green phase," said a company spokesperson.
That leaves the name, which seems anything but logical after the relocation. "A change, for example to Doktor-Karl-Renner-Straße, is not planned for the time being," says the spokesperson. This would only be possible with a timetable change in December, but will probably only happen with the delayed reorganization of the trolleybus lines at the end of 2027. If at all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
