In propaganda broadcast
Vienna principal rails against Austria on Kremlin TV
Within 15 months, Russian state television has visited a middle school in Floridsdorf twice to shed light on the "Islamization of Austria" – a topic that Russian propaganda has been misusing for years to denigrate the West.
Anyone who watches Russian television finds themselves in a completely parallel world: bombs and missiles fly dramatically across the screen accompanied by appropriate background music. Then the voice of star presenter and chief propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov, whose rhetoric is hard to beat in terms of distortion, rings out. The West is portrayed as an aggressive enemy, the ongoing war is said to have been provoked by Ukraine, Europe is suffering from a decline in values, and immigrants are ruining society.
The Kremlin has been exploiting the narrative of "evil migrants" in the West since the refugee crisis and continues to use it for brainwashing purposes by exaggerating the issue to the extreme. A school in Floridsdorf has already told Putin's mouthpiece twice what it thinks is going wrong in Vienna. Children of migrants have no basic education, they can neither read nor write nor eat with cutlery, says Christian Klar, director of the Franz Jonas European School, in an interview with "Rossija 1," one of the most widely watched channels in Russia, reproduced in Russian.
Klar: "Mistakes are creeping into everyday language"
According to the Russian translation, Klar complains that 90 percent of the students at the educational institution are migrants. The young people in the graduating classes speak without articles and use incorrect verb forms. He continues: "Errors are creeping into everyday language and becoming established there. This is a very dangerous trend for society. Many migrants have moved to Austria but continue to live in their Arab, Syrian, or Afghan communities. They are not interested in learning German at all."
Lichtenegger: "They don't wash their hands"
Isabella Lichtenegger, who also works at the Franz Jonas European School, agrees with him in the article. Many migrant children never went to school before and cannot read or write even in their native language. "They don't know that they should use a napkin. They don't wash their hands. Very often, these children do not receive the basic education that ten- to eleven-year-olds should have in their families. That is a much more serious problem," the language trainer is quoted as saying in Russian.
The Rossija 1 report thus remains a one-sided portrayal, embedded in an overall propaganda picture that systematically problematizes migration in the West. There is no assessment by Austrian authorities or independent experts. Director Christian Klar has so far left a request for comment on the appearances to the "Krone" unanswered. Isabella Lichtenegger's statements also appear exclusively in the context of Russian TV reporting – without additional information, without dissenting voices, and without official evaluation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
