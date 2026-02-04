"Completely senseless"
Conductor dies after attack by passenger
On Monday evening, a conductor (36) was attacked and critically injured in Rhineland-Palatinate. The Deutsche Bahn employee is now dead, as announced by boss Evelyn Palla. "We all condemn this terrible act of violence and the completely senseless death of our colleague in the strongest possible terms," she wrote.
As reported, Serkan C. was checking tickets on a regional train near Landstuhl on Monday evening. A 26-year-old man, who was traveling with three other people, was unable to produce a ticket. Serkan C. wanted to remove him from the train and was suddenly attacked by him.
On Wednesday, the Bild newspaper reported that an argument had broken out earlier over the missing ticket. The 26-year-old Greek man stood up and threatened the conductor with his fist. The conductor tried to de-escalate the situation and kept his distance. But the fare dodger struck him. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office spoke of punches to the head.
Passengers provided first aid and alerted the police. The conductor was resuscitated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his serious injuries. The 36-year-old leaves behind a wife and children. Deutsche Bahn has announced a nationwide minute of silence at 3 p.m. with announcements at stations and on trains.
"We must all ask ourselves why such outbreaks of violence keep happening. We, the politicians and society, must provide answers," said Bahn CEO Palla.
The suspect, who is not a resident of Germany, was handcuffed and taken away at the scene and brought before a magistrate on Tuesday. The magistrate issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of manslaughter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.