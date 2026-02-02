Knife attack in Lower Austria
Violent crime announced by email: Woman in critical condition
A major shock occurred on Monday in the district of Baden (Lower Austria). A pharmacist (66) is alleged to have stabbed his wife and business partner, who is the same age. Shockingly, the man had announced the crime in advance by email!
According to information obtained by the "Krone" newspaper, the horrific attack took place at around 1 p.m. in Kottingbrunn. The 66-year-old allegedly inflicted several knife wounds on his spouse and then attempted to take his own life.
Announced the crime by email
The man had previously announced the crime in an email to several recipients, and the police were alerted. When the officers arrived and none of the residents responded, they suspected the worst. The police broke down the door – and shortly afterwards, their suspicions were confirmed: the woman was lying on the floor with life-threatening injuries, and the man also had serious injuries.
Motive still unknown
The couple received intensive medical treatment and were then taken to hospitals in critical condition – both are fighting for their lives in the emergency room. No information about the motive was initially available. According to information from "Krone," the pharmacist couple may have had criminal problems.
The Lower Austria State Criminal Investigation Office (Leib/Leben, Tatort) has taken over the investigation.
