Poison in baby milk: oil from Wuhan could be to blame

At the beginning of the year, Swiss food giant Nestlé launched a major recall campaign in 60 countries because infant milk may contain the toxin cereulide, a poison produced by bacteria. Danone followed suit a few days ago.

The milk powder contains ARA oil—an important omega-6 fatty acid for babies—which could be contaminated with the toxin cereulide. "According to current information, the manufacturer of the affected ARA oil is Cabio Biotech," a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Food Safety Authority (BLV) told the Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger. And this company is based in Wuhan.