Altach ends Sturm’s title dreams in thrilling cup match!

It was only after conceding the goal that the visitors, who were without captain Jon Gorenc Stankovic due to illness, became a little more proactive. A header from Tomi Horvat, saved by Altach goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic, was the highlight for a long time. The 1-1 came out of nowhere and was thanks to two players who had been substituted shortly before. Jacob Hödl shot towards the near post from inside the penalty area, Stojanovic saved, but Kayombo was in the right place at the right time and had no trouble putting the ball in the net.