LIVE: Alcaraz strikes back – break in the second set

Djokovic congratulated his conqueror in a sporting manner. "What you are achieving can best be described as historic and legendary. You are so young, you still have so much time – just like me," joked the soon-to-be 39-year-old, before addressing a few words to Rafael Nadal in the audience. "It feels very strange to see you up there and not here. It was an honor that you watched this final, thank you for being here," said Djokovic, before also thanking the audience. "I have never experienced so much affection from the fans here."