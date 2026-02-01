Australian Open victory
LIVE: Alcaraz strikes back – break in the second set
He actually did it and made history – Carlos Alcaraz not only won the 2026 Australian Open today with a final victory over Novak Djokovic, but at 22 years and 272 days, he is now also the youngest tennis pro of all time to have achieved a career Grand Slam, i.e., victory at all four majors!
The Spaniard defeated the 38-year-old Serb on Sunday after 3:02 hours with 2:6, 6:2, 6:3 and 7:5 – shattering Djokovic's dream of a 25th major title. For world number one Alcaraz, it was also his seventh Grand Slam victory, his first "Down Under."
He will receive the equivalent of €2.44 million for this title, Djokovic €1.26 million, but the prize money was irrelevant in this clash of the generations. The Spaniard evened his head-to-head record with the legend of his sport at 5-5. After his surprising five-set victory over Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, Djokovic didn't have enough reserves left to complete the "Sinner-Alcaraz double."
Alcaraz: "No one knows how hard we worked."
Alcaraz has now triumphed at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, as well as in Djokovic's former "living room." He fell back in relief after the match point. "Wow. First, I want to talk about Novak. What you do is truly inspiring. It's an honor to share the locker room and the court with you," said Alcaraz. He also dedicated the victory to his support team. "No one knows how hard we worked to win this trophy. This is your trophy too."
Djokovic congratulated his conqueror in a sporting manner. "What you are achieving can best be described as historic and legendary. You are so young, you still have so much time – just like me," joked the soon-to-be 39-year-old, before addressing a few words to Rafael Nadal in the audience. "It feels very strange to see you up there and not here. It was an honor that you watched this final, thank you for being here," said Djokovic, before also thanking the audience. "I have never experienced so much affection from the fans here."
Djokovic gets off to an almost perfect start
Djokovic, considered the underdog, started his eleventh final in Melbourne in style. Untouchable on his own serve, he took advantage of his third break point in the fourth game after a spectacular exchange of shots to make it 3-1. He continued in the same vein, dropping only two points on his serve and breaking Alcaraz again at 5-2. The "Djoker" took the first set point after 33 minutes to win 6-2.
However, the 24-time record winner was unable to carry this level of play into the second set. Alcaraz improved his serve, but benefited from far more errors by the Serb, who conceded his first break at 1-2. When Djokovic, 16 years his senior, failed to capitalize on a chance to break back and Alcaraz took a 3-1 lead after 54 minutes, the Spaniard pumped his fist in front of Rafael Nadal. Now the world number one had found his way into the match. Alcaraz played with increasing confidence. He broke the faltering Djokovic's serve again to make it 5-2 and served confidently to win 6-2 after only 69 minutes.
Decisive moment in the third set
Thethird setwas more evenly matched at first, with several rallies thrilling the 15,000 fans in Rod Laver Arena. But after Alcaraz broke to take a 3-2 lead, the course was set for the 22-year-old favorite. No matter how hard Djokovic fought and ran, Alcaraz, who had recovered well from his 5:27-hour semifinal against Alexander Zverev, had more stamina. After exactly two hours, Alcaraz took advantage of Djokovic's serve to convert his fifth break and set point to win 6-3.
Djokovic continued to fight passionately, fending off six break points in the second game, among others. However, he was unable to repeat the feat he achieved six years ago when he came back from 1-2 down in sets against Dominic Thiem in the final. He came closest when Djokovic found his first break point since the second set at 4-4. Alcaraz fought back and made it 5-4. Djokovic kept up, but had to give up his serve at 5-7, and Alcaraz took advantage of his first match point.
1.36 million fans in three weeks
Tournament boss Craig Tiley and his team are once again delighted with a record attendance: since the start of the main competition, 1,150,044 fans have come to the venue, with 1,368,043 attending the week before.
The Australian Open men's finals since 2000:
- 2000: Andre Agassi (USA) – Yevgeny Kafelnikov (RUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
- 2001: Andre Agassi (USA) – Arnaud Clement (FRA) 6:4, 6:2, 6:2
- 2002: Thomas Johansson (SWE) – Marat Safin (RUS) 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 7:6
- 2003: Andre Agassi (USA) – Rainer Schüttler (GER) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1
- 2004: Roger Federer (SUI) – Marat Safin (RUS) 7:6, 6:4, 6:2
- 2005: Marat Safin (RUS) – Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) 1:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:4
- 2006: Roger Federer (SUI) – Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 5:7, 7:5, 6:0, 6:2
- 2007: Roger Federer (SUI) – Fernando Gonzalez (CHI) 7:6(2), 6:4, 6:4
- 2008: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 4:6, 6:4, 6:3, 7:6
- 2009: Rafael Nadal (ESP) – Roger Federer (SUI) 7:5, 3:6, 7:6(3), 3:6, 6:2
- 2010: Roger Federer (SUI) – Andy Murray (GBR) 6:3, 6:4, 7:6(11)
- 2011: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Andy Murray (GBR) 6:4, 6:2, 6:3
- 2012: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5:7, 6:4, 6:2, 6:7(5), 7:5
- 2013: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Andy Murray (GBR) 6:7(2), 7:6(3), 6:3, 6:2
- 2014: Stan Wawrinka (SUI) – Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3
- 2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Andy Murray (GBR) 7:6(5), 6:7(4), 6:3, 6:0
- 2016: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Andy Murray (GBR) 6:1, 7:5, 7:6(3)
- 2017: Roger Federer (SUI) – Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6:4, 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3
- 2018: Roger Federer (SUI) – Marin Cilic (CRO) 6:2, 6:7(5), 6:3, 3:6, 6:1
- 2019: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6:3, 6:2, 6:3
- 2020: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Dominic THIEM (AUT) 6:4, 4:6, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4
- 2021: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7:5, 6:2, 6:2
- 2022: Rafael Nadal (ESP) – Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5
- 2023: Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6:3, 7:6(4), 7:6(5)
- 2024: Jannik Sinner (ITA) – Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3
- 2025: Jannik Sinner (ITA) – Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3
- 2026: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) – Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 7:5
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
