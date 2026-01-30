Rule violation confirmed
Bundesliga ruling on WSG vs. Hartberg!
The Bundesliga's protest committee has rejected WSG Tirol's appeal against the 1-2 result against Hartberg!
In the match in mid-December, Wattener believed that Lukas Fridrikas' substitution was illegal because he was sent onto the pitch by the fourth official after a delay in a triple substitution during the game. Seconds later, Fridrikas won the penalty that led to Hartberg's second goal.
WSG then sought to have the match replayed. However, the league's Senate 1 rejected the Tyroleans' request to not certify the result, and WSG then took the matter to the next level.
As stated in a statement issued by the protest committee on Friday, Senate 1's decision was essentially upheld, "although a rule violation by the assistant referee can be assumed as a result of bringing the player back onto the pitch." Regardless of this, a replay as a consequence of this is not covered by the current ÖFB regulations and will not be ordered.
It was also stated that the Bundesliga will enter into discussions with the ÖFB and the regional associations in order to close this loophole in the regulations from next season onwards.
