Fans of a true ice cream classic have something to look forward to: a chocolatey treat that many associate with childhood memories is returning to freezers on February 2.
The "Brickerl" is back: After enormous hype following the discontinuation of the "Brickerl," Eskimo decided to reintroduce the ice cream into its product range. "We were overwhelmed by the strong media response and the incredible dedication of the fans. In recent months, we have done everything we can to bring the 'Brickerl' back to Austria," said Andrea Huber-Schallmeiner, managing director of The Magnum Ice Cream Company Austria, to which Eskimo belongs.
Part of the Eskimo range since 1973
The "Brickerl" had been part of Eskimo's range since 1973. However, demand for the chocolate ice cream declined steadily over the years, so in 2024, the company made the difficult decision to remove the ice cream from its range due to limited space in the freezers. "After such a long time, this is of course not an easy step to take," said a statement at the time.
Unexpected response
However, the end of the cult ice cream led to an unexpected outcry from fans. This was followed by front pages, TV news headlines, columns, and highly emotional discussions across the country – much to Eskimo's delight and surprise. However, it was not so easy to bring back the classic, as the "Brickerl," like "Twinni," "Jolly," and "Erdbeer Combino," was produced exclusively for the Austrian market. "Eskimo did everything it could to resume production," the company said.
But now, on February 2, the time has come: "Brickerl" will be available throughout Austria both as individual ice cream bars and in multipacks (eight pieces). "It's incredible that we were all able to convince Eskimo after all. Our efforts have paid off. I was able to taste the new old 'Brickerl' and even visit the production facility. And I can promise you: it's exactly the 'Brickerl' we like it," said petition initiator Theo Kämmerer happily.
