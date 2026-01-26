But now, on February 2, the time has come: "Brickerl" will be available throughout Austria both as individual ice cream bars and in multipacks (eight pieces). "It's incredible that we were all able to convince Eskimo after all. Our efforts have paid off. I was able to taste the new old 'Brickerl' and even visit the production facility. And I can promise you: it's exactly the 'Brickerl' we like it," said petition initiator Theo Kämmerer happily.