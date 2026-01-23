Cool even after the race
Kitzbühel held its breath: “Oh, no crash after all”
Adrian Smiseth Sejersted caused a sensation in Kitzbühel on Friday. In the super-G, the Norwegian acrobatically prevented a horrific crash. While fans, colleagues, and experts held their breath, the veteran remained seemingly cool as ice. This impression was ultimately confirmed in an interview.
Sejersted himself still doesn't know how he managed to prevent a crash in this scene. However, he was not impressed by the dicey scene at the Seidlalm jump, either on the course or in the finish area. While the whole of Kitzbühel seemed to hold its breath, the Norwegian was more annoyed that he didn't make it onto the podium.
"It was very, very close," the 31-year-old finally admitted in an interview with ORF. At first, he was sure that the scene would end in a crash, but then he realized, "Oh, no crash after all," the veteran described.
Above all, annoyance at a missed opportunity
His biggest concern at that moment? "I was afraid that the gates might not have been completely compliant with the rules," said the cool Norwegian. But attacking was the only answer at that moment. "And it worked well," was the Norwegian's dry analysis.
In the end, Sejersted finished in fifth place – eleven hundredths behind Stocker and 36 behind the day's winner, Marco Odermatt. "Unfortunately, it didn't work out with the podium," said the Norwegian, annoyed. When asked whether he could feel like a winner anyway in view of his spectacular rescue, the veteran simply replied: "Yes, I was lucky there. Hopefully tomorrow too."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.