Disgusting alert: Horse breeder presents judge with fetus

What does this have to do with the fact that his animals were far too thin and sick and had to be rescued from the mud by the fire department? "My experience is worth more than a veterinarian," emphasizes the defendant, who is described as "quirky" by his own lawyer. He claims to have always fed the mares, which lived in a pasture day in and day out, very well, and that a virus brought in by others had made them so thin, as evidenced by his disgusting gift, which no one in the courtroom wants to examine more closely.