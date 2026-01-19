Legendary fashion designer Valentino has died

Icon of Italian haute couture

Valentino Garavani was one of the most important fashion designers of the 20th and early 21st centuries and an icon of Italian haute couture. Born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, northern Italy, he founded the Valentino fashion house in Rome in 1960. He became world famous for his timeless elegance, luxurious fabrics, and above all for the aforementioned "Valentino red," which became his trademark.