At the age of 93
Legendary fashion designer Valentino has died
Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, his foundation announced on Monday evening. Valentino was not only known for his elegant evening dresses—he also created the legendary "Valentino red" as his trademark, which appeared in pretty much every one of his collections.
"He passed away peacefully in his Roman residence, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones," the Valentino Garavani Foundation said. Valentino's coffin will lie in state on Wednesday and Thursday in Rome at the fashion house's headquarters near the Spanish Steps. The funeral service will take place on Friday at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli.
Icon of Italian haute couture
Valentino Garavani was one of the most important fashion designers of the 20th and early 21st centuries and an icon of Italian haute couture. Born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, northern Italy, he founded the Valentino fashion house in Rome in 1960. He became world famous for his timeless elegance, luxurious fabrics, and above all for the aforementioned "Valentino red," which became his trademark.
In 2006, Valentino made a brief appearance in the film "The Devil Wears Prada." As a tribute to the designer, Meryl Streep wore red Valentino high heels in the second part of the cult film, which is coming to theaters this year, as seen in the trailer.
Video: Valentino's appearance in "The Devil Wears Prada"
Valentino's clients included international stars, aristocrats, and first ladies, including Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and many others. His designs stood for classic beauty, perfection of cut, and uncompromising craftsmanship. In 2008, Valentino officially retired from the active fashion business. However, the Valentino fashion house remained one of the world's leading luxury labels.
Just a few months ago, Italy lost another fashion icon. Fashion guru Giorgio Armani died in September at the age of 91.
