5:1! Potapova now heads for the second round

Great comeback

After quickly falling behind 0-3, Potapova managed to break back to 1-3, then held her serve, but lost the first set. In the second set, the 24-year-old took an early break, but immediately lost her serve again. Trailing by what seemed like an insurmountable margin, the world number 54 broke her opponent, who is ranked 41 places lower, to make it 2-5 and staged a comeback to level the set at 5-5 and win it.