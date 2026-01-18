Australian Open
5:1! Potapova now heads for the second round
Her first-round exit seemed all but certain – but then Anastasia Potapova turned up the heat. The new Austrian was already trailing 3:6 and 1:5 in her Australian Open first-round match against Suzan Lamens. Before she actually turned the match around and advanced to the next round with a score of 3:6, 7:5 and 6:2.
Potapova is the first tennis player under the Austrian flag since the 2023 French Open to make it to the second round of a Grand Slam tournament. At that time, Julia Grabher had achieved this feat. Now she faces a duel with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu.
Great comeback
After quickly falling behind 0-3, Potapova managed to break back to 1-3, then held her serve, but lost the first set. In the second set, the 24-year-old took an early break, but immediately lost her serve again. Trailing by what seemed like an insurmountable margin, the world number 54 broke her opponent, who is ranked 41 places lower, to make it 2-5 and staged a comeback to level the set at 5-5 and win it.
Potapova carried her momentum seamlessly into the deciding set. After two breaks to make it 2-1 and 4-1, the new Austrian converted her third match point after 2 hours and 12 minutes. If she survives the second round, Potapova will face a duel with world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.