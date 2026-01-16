Fuss over fine
Baby was (too) loud at night, became a court case
A family man from Vienna fought back against the €200 fine he received for "noise pollution." His neighbor had reported him to the authorities.
This penalty imposed by a police station in Vienna is causing people to shake their heads: a 200 euro fine plus 20 euros in costs for the criminal proceedings or a substitute prison sentence of one day and 23 hours was imposed on a Viennese father.
His neighbor had reported him for "unduly disturbing noise" coming from his apartment at 9 p.m. and 12:16 a.m.
The reason why the man should have spent two days in prison: two small children, not yet one year old. The police officers who rushed to the scene that night could not detect any noise pollution in the apartment. Nevertheless, the man was punished.
Clear ruling on unjustified punishment
But the young father was not willing to accept this. He brought the case before the Vienna Administrative Court. Unsurprisingly, the court ruled: "It is typical behavior for small children to run around in the apartment and fall down regularly." Even the typical crying of infants and toddlers cannot be considered inappropriate. Furthermore, "it is common knowledge that children of this age do not yet have a fixed sleep pattern."
This is why they can make noise that is perceived as disturbing at night. And they are allowed to do so! The court, unlike the previously punitive authority, leaves no doubt about this.
Proceedings were discontinued
On behalf of the Republic, the Administrative Court clarified in 2025: The fine was wrongfully imposed, must be revoked, and the proceedings against the father must be discontinued. An appeal to the Administrative Court is not permitted.
The fact that it takes a judge to determine that babies are allowed to cry at night is ridiculous. It is quite possible that the punishing police officers themselves are (still) childless.
