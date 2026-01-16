Secret revealed
Formula 1: This is what the new Red Bull racing car looks like!
The secret is out: Red Bull has unveiled its design for the 2026 Formula 1 season in Detroit, the home town of its new engine partner Ford!
The basic design has remained the same, but it is noticeable that there are significantly more dark blue elements. According to the top Formula 1 team, the paintwork has a white "heritage base." The high-gloss paint is said to give it "more depth and clarity, making the iconic sun and bull logo stand out with cleaner edges and stronger color saturation," they say.
"The shine is cool, the car has a more retro look, the color is very bold, I really like it," says Max Verstappen enthusiastically. Not only was the Red Bull design unveiled for the first time in Detroit, but also that of its sister team, Racing Bulls.
New teammate for Verstappen
Verstappenwill have a new teammate at Red Bull next season in Isack Hadjar. Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will be chasing points for Racing Bulls.
Rule revolution
In 2026, Formula 1 will experience its biggest rule revolution in more than ten years. Among other things, the cars will be shorter and narrower, and they will also be powered by new engines. Red Bull is producing its own engine for the first time in collaboration with Ford. The new season starts in Australia on March 8.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
