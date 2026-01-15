“Mini-Benko” charged: luxury lifestyle despite insolvency

Krida charges just the tip of the iceberg?

Whether the jury believes him will be decided on the second day of the trial. However, this will not be the end of the court appearances for "Mini-Benko." The Viennese man bears this name particularly because of the many parallels: similar to the record bankrupt, Neugebauer is accused of fraudulently obtaining loans from banks by booking real estate, some of it prestigious projects, at far too high a price. However, the WKStA is still investigating – the damage is said to amount to more than 140 million euros. Of course, the presumption of innocence applies.