The ink is dry! Sturm Viking as a gem

"I look back on my time at SK Sturm with great gratitude. I will never forget the titles we won and those special moments with my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans," said Chukwuani, who has signed with Rangers for three and a half years, as he bid farewell to the Graz fans. "Tochi is another example of the development that young players can achieve at SK Sturm, and we are proud of the successful journey we have taken with him," said sporting director Michael Parensen. "He has earned this next step in his career through his consistent performances."