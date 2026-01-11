Millions are flowing
The ink is dry! Sturm Viking as a gem
Now it's official! Sturm officially transfers midfielder Tochi Chukwuani to Glasgow Rangers. In the fall, the Dane was still battling it out with the Scots, but now he himself wears the royal blue of the traditional club. In Graz, they can rejoice over a hefty transfer surplus.
Glasgow Rangers fans have been celebrating the arrival of Tochi Chukwuani on social media for hours: Sturm's Danish midfielder showed his full strength in the Europa League against Celtic in the fall, receiving a red card against Rangers' rivals.
"I look back on my time at SK Sturm with great gratitude. I will never forget the titles we won and those special moments with my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans," said Chukwuani, who has signed with Rangers for three and a half years, as he bid farewell to the Graz fans. "Tochi is another example of the development that young players can achieve at SK Sturm, and we are proud of the successful journey we have taken with him," said sporting director Michael Parensen. "He has earned this next step in his career through his consistent performances."
In Graz, they can rub their hands with glee. The departure of the midfield enforcer leaves a hole in the squad, but the money is very welcome. Especially since the 22-year-old, who played a total of 62 competitive games for the Blacks (four goals, three assists), once moved to Sturm from Danish club Lyngby for "only" €150,000 and is now bringing in a hefty transfer profit of a reported €4.6 million.
Sixth in the rankings
Chukwuani ranks in the top ten in the "all-time ranking" of record transfers. The ranking is naturally led by Rasmus Höjlund, who transferred to Atalanta Bergamo in the summer of 2022 for a reported €17 million (with bonuses of up to €20 million). According to transfermarkt.at, the deals with Mika Biereth (Monaco) and Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg) went through for an impressive €13 million, and Alexander Prass (to Hoffenheim) also brought Sturm a reported double-digit million sum. Kelvin Yeboah (€6.5 million to FC Genoa) was once Sturm's first million-euro deal. Tochi Chukwuani is already close behind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
