Premier League
ManCity drops points, scoreless draw at Palace
Manchester City stumbled in the Premier League title race with Arsenal, unable to get past a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Crystal Palace, with coach Oliver Glasner, took a point from Aston Villa with a 0-0 draw.
Crystal Palace failed to get back to winning ways on Wednesday. The team led by Upper Austrian coach Oliver Glasner fought hard to earn a respectable 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at home in the 21st round of the Premier League, but this means they have now gone eight competitive games without a win. They have failed to pick up three points in their last six league games. Manchester City suffered a setback in the title race with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chelsea lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last game under interim coach Calum McFarlane – the new coach Liam Rosenior, who was presented on Tuesday, was not yet in charge on the bench. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella was shown a red card in the 22nd minute for denying a goal when the score was 0-0. The Londoners fell behind Brentford, Newcastle United, and Manchester United to eighth place. In their first game after the end of Ruben Amorim's tenure, ManUnited had to settle for a 2-2 draw at second-to-last Burnley under interim coach Darren Fletcher. Former Salzburg player Benjamin Sesko scored twice. Tottenham suffered a 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth without Austrian international defender Kevin Danso, who was not selected.
Aston Villa hit the bar
League 13th Crystal Palace had several dangerous chances in the second half at Selhurst Park in London, but failed to find the back of the net. In the final stages, however, the visitors pushed for the winning goal, but were unlucky with a header from Ollie Watkins (84') that hit the post and a missed chance from Morgan Rogers (89'). Aston Villa had previously won nine of ten league games. The loss of points was disappointing in the title race for coach Unai Emery's team, who will host Red Bull Salzburg on January 29 in the final game of the Europa League group stage.
ManCity took the lead as expected through a penalty converted by Erling Haaland, who scored for the 20th time in his 21st league game. However, Kaoru Mitoma (60') equalized to ensure that the Citizens had to settle for a draw for the third time in a row. The gap to league leaders Arsenal could only be reduced marginally to five points, as was the case with Aston Villa. The Gunners are not in action until Thursday in their big match against champions Liverpool and can extend their lead with a win.
