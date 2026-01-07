ManCity drops points, scoreless draw at Palace

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last game under interim coach Calum McFarlane – the new coach Liam Rosenior, who was presented on Tuesday, was not yet in charge on the bench. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella was shown a red card in the 22nd minute for denying a goal when the score was 0-0. The Londoners fell behind Brentford, Newcastle United, and Manchester United to eighth place. In their first game after the end of Ruben Amorim's tenure, ManUnited had to settle for a 2-2 draw at second-to-last Burnley under interim coach Darren Fletcher. Former Salzburg player Benjamin Sesko scored twice. Tottenham suffered a 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth without Austrian international defender Kevin Danso, who was not selected.