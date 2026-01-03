Heavy explosions in Venezuela’s capital

The US news channels CBS and FOX News reported, with reference to American officials, that Trump had ordered the attacks. According to the report, Trump gave the US military the green light for ground strikes in Venezuela days before the actual operation, two US government officials told CBS.

"Campaign against the Maduro regime"

"President Trump has ordered strikes on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to U.S. officials, after the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, wrote on X. The US Department of Defense did not comment officially at first.