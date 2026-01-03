Explosions in Caracas
Heavy explosions in Venezuela’s capital
US President Donald Trump has apparently ordered an attack on Venezuela, with strong explosions and noise reminiscent of airplanes flying overhead being heard in the capital Caracas on Saturday night. There was no electricity in the southern part of the city, not far from a large military base.
The US news channels CBS and FOX News reported, with reference to American officials, that Trump had ordered the attacks. According to the report, Trump gave the US military the green light for ground strikes in Venezuela days before the actual operation, two US government officials told CBS.
"Campaign against the Maduro regime"
"President Trump has ordered strikes on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to U.S. officials, after the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, wrote on X. The US Department of Defense did not comment officially at first.
Venezuela accuses the USA ofa "serious military attack"
Following the numerous explosions in the capital Caracas, Venezuela accused the USA of a "serious military attack". Maduro had declared a state of emergency and ordered the mobilization of the population, according to a government statement on Saturday. Trump had recently threatened Maduro that his days were "numbered".
"Venezuela has been attacked"
The president of neighboring Colombia also spoke of an attack on Venezuela: "At this moment, Caracas is being bombed. Alert to all: Venezuela has been attacked. They are firing missiles at it," wrote head of state Gustavo Petro on X. "The Organization of American States and the United Nations should meet immediately," he demanded.
The incident began at around 2 a.m. (local time, 7 a.m. CET), as a journalist reported to the AFP news agency. Around seven detonations are reported.
Video shows helicopters flying over the city
Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located.
A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. According to the Reuters news agency, there was a power cut in parts of the city.
US aircraft banned from flying in Venezuela
The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned US aircraft from entering Venezuelan airspace following reports of explosions around Caracas.
Venezuelan news agencies report that explosions were also heard in the state of La Guaira north of Caracas and on the country's coast, as well as in Higuerote, a town on the coast in the state of Miranda.
Conflict between the USA and Venezuela continues to escalate
US President Donald Trump had previously spoken of the possibility of US attacks on the Venezuelan mainland following repeated US attacks off the coast of Venezuela.
Trump's war against the drug cartels
Most recently, Trump confirmed that the military had also attacked a "drug transshipment point" in Venezuela. The conflict between the USA and Venezuela had recently escalated further and further. The US armed forces have amassed numerous warships, fighter jets and soldiers off the coast of the South American country.
According to experts, the armed forces are actually oversized for a mission against drug smugglers. Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro accuses the White House of trying to force a change of power in Caracas.
