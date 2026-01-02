After only six months
Ankle bracelet instead of prison: Grasser has left prison
On June 2, 2025, former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser began his prison sentence in Innsbruck prison. Today, Friday, 214 days later, he was able to leave the prison and return to Kitzbühel. He received the ankle bracelet - exactly on his 57th birthday. The "Krone" was there - and there were exciting things to see!
Karl-Heinz Grasser had applied for electronically monitored house arrest, aka ankle bracelet, in the fall of 2025. This was approved by Innsbruck prison. Since September 1, 2025, it has been possible to apply for an ankle monitor in Austria two years before one is actually released.
At the end of March 2025, the Tyrolean-by-choice was sentenced to four years' unconditional imprisonment by the Supreme Court (OGH) in the Buwog case for embezzlement and acceptance of gifts by public officials. He can now be conditionally released for half of the sentence.
A few days ago, the "Krone" learned that the Carinthian-born prisoner is to leave Innsbruck prison this Friday - six months after starting his sentence and on his 57th birthday. Manfred Ainedter, Grasser's lawyer, emphasized in response to a question from "Krone": "I will neither confirm nor deny this." The decision is said to have been made the day before Christmas Eve.
What a birthday present
And indeed: according to information from Krone, Grasser left the "Ziegelstadl" in the morning and returned to his own four walls just in time for his birthday! So from now on it means for him: House arrest instead of imprisonment! However, he must adhere to very specific guidelines. For example, a plan will be drawn up as to when, where and where he is allowed to go.
The "Krone" was at the gates of Innsbruck prison - in the hope of getting Grasser in front of the lens. But this plan did not work out, which means that the former finance minister was probably taken out of the prison in a police or prison guard van with darkened windows and then handed over to his family.
It is currently unclear when this actually happened. According to "Krone" information, the 57-year-old must have left the prison between 8 and 10 am. Police and Justiwache vehicles left the "Ziegelstadl" at 8.12 am, 8.31 am and 9.18 am.
What's going on with the gate?
In the meantime, there were problems with the large gate leading in and out of Innsbruck prison. It looked as if it was no longer working. A prison guard tried to move it by hand. However, the gate was still open shortly after 10 am.
Clothes and bed linen handed out
The 57-year-old had been serving his sentence in Innsbruck prison since the beginning of June 2025. According to "Krone" research, the ex-politician had worked in the so-called magazine and was responsible for handing out clothes and bed linen. He also spent his time in prison playing soccer.
Emergency operation due to bowel obstruction
In September 2025, Grasser suffered an intestinal blockage and was treated in the Innsbruck clinic for several weeks following emergency surgery.
The former finance minister has long lived in Kitzbühel with his wife, entrepreneur and Swarovski millionaire heiress Fiona Pacifico Griffini-Grasser, and their daughter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.