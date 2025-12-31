Bitter! Mbappe faces a forced break of several weeks

According to media reports, it is certain that Mbappe will at least have to watch the Whites' next league game against Betis Sevilla on Sunday. He is also likely to miss the Spanish Super Cup, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on January 7, according to reports. One day after the first semi-final between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, Real will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa. The winners will contest the final on January 11. In the previous edition, Barca defeated arch-rivals Real 5:2 in the final.