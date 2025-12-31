Ligament injury
Bitter! Mbappe faces a forced break of several weeks
Real Madrid will have to cope without star striker Kylian Mbappe for the time being! The Frenchman has suffered a ligament injury in his left knee, the Spanish soccer champions announced. The club did not give any details on the duration of the forced break ...
Meanwhile, the media estimate that the 27-year-old will be out for up to three weeks. Together with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Mbappe has been one of the few bright spots in coach Xabi Alonso's star ensemble, which has stumbled recently.
According to media reports, it is certain that Mbappe will at least have to watch the Whites' next league game against Betis Sevilla on Sunday. He is also likely to miss the Spanish Super Cup, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on January 7, according to reports. One day after the first semi-final between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, Real will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa. The winners will contest the final on January 11. In the previous edition, Barca defeated arch-rivals Real 5:2 in the final.
Repeated knee complaints
Mbappe took part in Real Madrid's public training session on Tuesday without any visible complaints. However, he has had recurring knee problems recently. Despite this, he has hardly been spared by coach Alonso: he has played 2108 minutes this season and appeared in 24 of Real's 25 competitive matches. He played four out of six games for France.
In sporting terms, the 2018 world champion is also hard to replace at the Madrilenos: With 18 league goals in 18 games, two goals in the cup and nine goals in five Champions League games, Mbappe has 29 goals and five assists so far this season. In his absence, Gonzalo Garcia or the Brazilian Rodrigo could get a chance to move into the starting eleven.
