Rapid brings in 36-year-old Dane as new coach

Rapids' new head coach will be officially unveiled at a press conference on 7 January 2026. But the Dane is already eager for his new role. "When I first heard about SK Rapid's interest, I knew immediately that I wanted to find out more. When I visited the club and spoke to the people in charge, I quickly realized that this could be exactly the right place for me. The club and the team have great potential, and the city of Vienna is also great. I'm really looking forward to starting and working at SK Rapid. Together, we all want to get the club back to where it belongs," says the 36-year-old Dane.