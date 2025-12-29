Second place! Stadlober shines on the second stage

Sprinter Moser surprises over 10 km

Moser, who finished eighth in the sprint opener, improved by two positions with the eleventh best time in the 10 km race. "At the moment, I'm just over the moon that I had such a good day. This eleventh place is my best distance result so far and that's just amazing. The course here suits me really well and I had a great finish," said Moser, thanking the service team for the fast equipment. The 28-year-old was 43.3 seconds behind the Norwegian winner Mattis Stenshagen.