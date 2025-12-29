Cross-country skiing
Second place! Stadlober shines on the second stage
Cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober shone with second place on the second stage of the Tour de Ski. The Salzburg native missed out on her first World Cup victory on Monday in Toblach in the 10 km individual start race in the classic technique by seven seconds, only the Norwegian Astrid Oeyre Slind was faster. Stadlober, who was beaten in the opening sprint, improved to fourth place in the Tour rankings. After finishing eleventh on the day, Tyrolean sprint specialist Benjamin Moser is sixth overall.
The next stage will be a 5 km heat mass start competition on Wednesday, in which Moser should have a good chance. This new competition and also the other sprint-heavy nature of the Tour with high time bonuses in the short races are not very popular with the distance specialists like Stadlober.
In the 10 km competition in her favorite technique, however, the Salzburg native managed her first podium finish since the beginning of January, when she also came second in the skiathlon tour in Val die Fiemme. Overall, it was Stadlober's sixth podium finish in the World Cup. In the overall Tour rankings, the Olympic bronze medallist is 52 seconds behind the leader Jessie Diggins, who finished third 1.8 seconds behind her on the second leg.
Sprinter Moser surprises over 10 km
Moser, who finished eighth in the sprint opener, improved by two positions with the eleventh best time in the 10 km race. "At the moment, I'm just over the moon that I had such a good day. This eleventh place is my best distance result so far and that's just amazing. The course here suits me really well and I had a great finish," said Moser, thanking the service team for the fast equipment. The 28-year-old was 43.3 seconds behind the Norwegian winner Mattis Stenshagen.
Top favorite Johannes Hösflot Kläbo finished second, 8.9 seconds behind his compatriot, but still clearly leads the overall standings. Defending champion Kläbo is 53 seconds ahead of his teammate Lars Heggen thanks to the time bonuses from his sprint win on Sunday. Another Norwegian, Harald Östberg Amundsen, is 57 seconds back in third. Moser, who also benefited from time credits from the sprint, is 1:08 minutes behind. "If someone had told me that beforehand, I certainly wouldn't have believed it."
Magdalena Scherz and Lukas Mrkonjic did not compete on Monday. Scherz had injured her hand the day before and decided not to take part in the remaining stages as a precautionary measure. Mrkonjic has a slight health problem.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.