Christmas message

Pope: Appeal for peace and blessing “Urbi et Orbi”

Nachrichten
25.12.2025 13:38
It is the first Christmas with the new pontiff after the death of Pope Francis, who died in April at the age of 88.
It is the first Christmas with the new pontiff after the death of Pope Francis, who died in April at the age of 88.(Bild: AFP/ANDREAS SOLARO)

In his first Christmas address, Pope Leo XVI not only gave the traditional Christmas message and blessing "Urbi et Orbi", he also appealed for peace. "May the roar of the weapons fall silent," said the pontiff from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

The head of around 1.4 billion Catholics made an urgent appeal for peace in his message. In his address, the pontiff condemned the wars and conflicts around the world. Even before the "Urbi et Orbi", he had emphatically castigated the senselessness of wars during Mass on Christmas Day.

"Find the courage to engage in dialog"
He expressed his closeness to the Christians in the Middle East and the inhabitants of Gaza, but also remembered the inhabitants of Ukraine. "May the roar of the weapons fall silent and may the parties involved, supported by the commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in honest, direct and respectful dialog."

Tens of thousands of believers flocked to St. Peter's Square despite the rain.
Tens of thousands of believers flocked to St. Peter's Square despite the rain.(Bild: AFP/TIZIANA FABI)
It is the first Christmas with the new pontiff since the death of Pope Francis, who died in April at the age of 88.
It is the first Christmas with the new pontiff since the death of Pope Francis, who died in April at the age of 88.(Bild: AFP/ANDREAS SOLARO)

Rain, wind and cold in Gaza
In his homily, he recalled the defenceless people "who are suffering from the many wars that are still going on or have already ended, leaving behind ruins and open wounds". "The tents in Gaza, which have been exposed to the rain, wind and cold for weeks, inevitably come to mind," said the Holy Father.

Pope Leo XIV had already called for humanity and peace at his first Christmas Mass in Rome.
Pope Leo XIV had already called for humanity and peace at his first Christmas Mass in Rome.(Bild: AFP/ANDREAS SOLARO)

"Europe must remain hospitable"
The topic of migration did not go unmentioned either. Leo XVI commemorated the many refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean. He also expressed the hope that the European continent would remain true to its Christian roots and history and "show solidarity and hospitality" to those in need.

The polyglot Pope picked up on a tradition of some of his predecessors, including John Paul II, ...
The polyglot Pope picked up on a tradition of some of his predecessors, including John Paul II, and wished the faithful a Merry Christmas in ten different languages, including German, Polish, Arabic and Chinese. The Pope also wished the faithful a Merry Christmas in Latin.(Bild: EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI)

Midday prayer in St. Peter's Square
Christmas is a feast of hope that "makes us messengers of peace", said the Pope on December 24 during the Christmas Mass in a packed St. Peter's Basilica. On Boxing Day, Leo XIV then said the midday prayer in St. Peter's Square. 

Remembering Pope Francis
In his sermon at the Christmas Mass, he also remembered his predecessor Pope Francis, who died in April and who had opened the Holy Year at Christmas 2024 - already in poor health - and called for hope. Christmas 2025 also marks the end of the Holy Year, which brought 32 million pilgrims to Rome this year. The Holy Year ends on January 6. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

