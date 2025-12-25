Minister of Agriculture changes canteen menu

However, the criticism seems to have been heard - the environment minister is now changing the menu! From 2026, schnitzel & co. on the plate will also be primarily regional and red-white-red - with a focus on the AMA seal of approval to guarantee origin. There will also be a higher proportion of organic products. "The origin of the food is very important to me - also in the canteen of the Ministry of the Environment. It's about transparency and value creation for our farmers," assures Norbert Totschnig.