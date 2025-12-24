Who is open until when
No gift yet? Where to find what you’re looking for today
If you still need to buy presents, ingredients or a Christmas tree on December 24, you're faced with a maze of special opening times. We show you which sales times you should be aware of so that you can enjoy a relaxed festive season.
Only two percent of Austrians only buy their presents at the last minute - i.e. the day before or on Christmas Eve itself, as a Demox survey from 2024 shows. So if you want to buy presents or missing ingredients for the Christmas menu in the last few meters before Christmas, you need to hurry.
Although December 24 is not a public holiday, many shops close earlier so that people can spend time with their loved ones in retail stores. We have summarized the most important store opening times to help you keep track of things on Christmas Eve.
Opening hours on Christmas Eve
The supermarket chains close at 1 p.m., the opening times at train stations or airports sometimes differ from the regular locations, but the general rule is: At Billa, the Christ Child arrives at 6.30 a.m., at Hofer and Lidl from 7 a.m., and Penny opens at 7.15 a.m.. At Spar, the stores open differently depending on the location.
If you want to pick up a perfume at the last minute, you can do so at the drugstore chains Bipa, dm and Müller until 1 p.m. Opening hours in the morning vary depending on the chain.
Some bookshops will be open until 5 p.m. to buy a book for your loved ones, while confectionery and flower stores can stay open until 6 p.m. Anyone who is still looking for a Christmas tree will find what they are looking for at the sales outlets until 8 pm. The last letters to the Christ Child are accepted at the post office from at least 8 am to 12 noon.
