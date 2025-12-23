Muslims now feel even more marginalized

"Did you know that two thirds find living together with Muslims difficult?" was the message in a post that the People's Party recently shared with its followers on Instagram. Red Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer apologized for the post, and the reaction from the Pinks and Greens was similar. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) took a different view and referred to the results of a "scientific study". He argued that it is a "fact" that there are "always discussions" in the coexistence between Austrians and the Muslim population.