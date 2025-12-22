Hamann fears Wirtz will fail at Liverpool

For years, he has enchanted the fans in Germany's Bundesliga, he has become one of the most valuable footballers in the world thanks to his transfer to Liverpool FC worth up to 140 million euros and is also Footballer of the Year in Germany - but Florian Wirtz's star is on a massive decline! His move to the Premier League is currently proving to be a potential career-killer, as he is not getting off the ground with the Reds. Sky pundit Didi Hamann has a bad feeling that the DFB team player is well on the way to failing in England ...