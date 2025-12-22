Considerable doubts
Hamann fears Wirtz will fail at Liverpool
For years, he has enchanted the fans in Germany's Bundesliga, he has become one of the most valuable footballers in the world thanks to his transfer to Liverpool FC worth up to 140 million euros and is also Footballer of the Year in Germany - but Florian Wirtz's star is on a massive decline! His move to the Premier League is currently proving to be a potential career-killer, as he is not getting off the ground with the Reds. Sky pundit Didi Hamann has a bad feeling that the DFB team player is well on the way to failing in England ...
Asked about Wirtz on Sky90, Hamann did not hide his fears that things could become increasingly difficult for the 22-year-old.
"It's Christmas now and he hasn't scored a goal yet," said the former Liverpool player. He has seen almost all the games and Wirtz is finding it particularly difficult in the Premier League.
"It's not as hectic, fast and physical!"
"He played his best games in the Champions League. The soccer is a bit different there. It's not as hectic, fast and physical," said Hamann.
At least the Africa Cup could open up a window of opportunity for him to grow into the team better, "perhaps the fact that Mo Salah is now away with the Egyptian team for three weeks will help him".
Admittedly, this is a somewhat vague hope, as Salah hasn't been in such good form recently that it would have "robbed" Wirtz of his minutes - either way, it's all up to Wirtz and "he can't do it at the moment", according to Hamann ...
