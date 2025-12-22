Word of power at Sturm
Now fixed: Champion coach must vacate his chair!
The decision was a long time coming, but on Monday evening it became official: Sturm are parting ways with "master coach" Jürgen Säumel, whose contract would have run until the end of the season. It remains to be seen who will succeed the Upper Styrian. The hottest candidate is said to be Ried's Maximilian Senft.
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for days, and on Monday evening it was confirmed: Jürgen Säumel is no longer coach at champions Sturm. The club recently made the announcement. The 41-year-old Styrian and his assistant coach Martin Lassnig have been relieved of their duties. A successor has not yet been appointed and will be announced by the start of training on January 2.
"I would like to thank Jürgen Säumel for his work, his expertise and his commitment to Sturm. We have by no means made this decision lightly, but the developments in recent weeks and months have forced us to take this step. Due to the results, but above all the performances of late, we have come to the conclusion that a new impetus from the coaching bench is necessary for the spring and the rest of the season," explained sporting director Michael Parensen in a press release. "We will pull together to show the true face of SK Sturm again as quickly as possible and bring joy to our fans."
It is never easy to part ways with deserving people in the club - nevertheless, we have come to the joint decision to take this step.
Präsident Christian Jauk
President Christian Jauk found the decision and farewell very difficult. "Jürgen Säumel was a legend at Sturm Graz as a player, and he also left his mark as a coach. It is never easy to part ways with deserving people in the club - nevertheless, we have come to the joint decision to take this step. I would like to thank Jürgen Säumel on behalf of the entire Sturm family and wish him all the best for the future!"
And what does the now ex-coach himself say? "I look back on my year as head coach of Sturm with pride! Celebrating a championship title, victories in international matches and three derby wins together with our fans and the entire Sturm family remain unforgettable moments for me. I have always put myself at the service of the club and wish the team and the entire club only the best for the tasks ahead! See you again, Schwoaze!"
