Now fixed: Champion coach must vacate his chair!

"I would like to thank Jürgen Säumel for his work, his expertise and his commitment to Sturm. We have by no means made this decision lightly, but the developments in recent weeks and months have forced us to take this step. Due to the results, but above all the performances of late, we have come to the conclusion that a new impetus from the coaching bench is necessary for the spring and the rest of the season," explained sporting director Michael Parensen in a press release. "We will pull together to show the true face of SK Sturm again as quickly as possible and bring joy to our fans."