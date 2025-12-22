“Driving Home For Christmas”: Chris Rea is dead

Story behind the Christmas song touches

The inspiration for his mega hit came from a tough year for him personally. In 1978, his record contract had expired and he had parted ways with his manager. Because the record company wouldn't pay for a train ticket from London to his home town of Middlesbrough, his wife picked him up in their old car. On the way back, it started to snow and they kept getting stuck in traffic jams. "I jokingly started singing 'We're driving home for Christmas...' and whenever the streetlights lit up in the car, I started writing down the lyrics." Originally, the singer had wanted to prevent the song from being released, but his new record company insisted.