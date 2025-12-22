2 days before Christmas
“Driving Home For Christmas”: Chris Rea is dead
Just two days before Christmas, this news is particularly shocking: singer Chris Rea, known for hits such as "Driving Home For Christmas", has died at the age of 74. This was announced by a family spokesperson.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully this morning in hospital surrounded by his family after a short illness," said a spokesperson for the star's family. Since the release of his hit "Driving Home for Christmas" in 1986, he has been inextricably linked with the Christmas season.
"Driving Home For Christmas" among the top Christmas songs this year
The song "Driving Home For Christmas" is once again one of the most popular Christmas songs this year. The song tells "the story of a weary traveler on the way home, a moment of warmth, humor and vacation cheer that has never lost its magic," according to the BBC. In 2025, the song reached number 30 in the Christmas charts.
Story behind the Christmas song touches
The inspiration for his mega hit came from a tough year for him personally. In 1978, his record contract had expired and he had parted ways with his manager. Because the record company wouldn't pay for a train ticket from London to his home town of Middlesbrough, his wife picked him up in their old car. On the way back, it started to snow and they kept getting stuck in traffic jams. "I jokingly started singing 'We're driving home for Christmas...' and whenever the streetlights lit up in the car, I started writing down the lyrics." Originally, the singer had wanted to prevent the song from being released, but his new record company insisted.
Rea found his love for the guitar early on
Christopher Anton Rea was born in Middlesbrough in 1951 to an Italian father and an Irish mother and was one of seven children. He was supposed to take over his father's ice cream parlor, but his love of music had always been greater. "I spent all my time in the warehouse playing slide guitar," he said in an interview.
25 solo albums released
Chris Rea released a total of 25 solo albums, two of which reached the top of the British album charts. His characteristic, raspy voice and guitar playing are regarded as the singer's trademark.
