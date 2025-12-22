Queen places desecrated!
Epstein pictures shock royals and Great Britain
While half the world's stomach is turning, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are probably spinning in their graves. The newly published photos of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his ex Sarah Ferguson from the Epstein files have once again plunged the British royal family into a serious crisis - and tarnished places of the monarchy that were previously considered untouchable.
Balmoral, Sandringham, the private sanctuaries of the late Queen. Places of tradition, of family, of dignity - now linked to the name of one of the most notorious sex offenders in history.
The government of US President Donald Trump has released thousands of files on the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Among them: explosive photos showing Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in highly embarrassing proximity to the notorious paedophile.
The biggest breach of taboo: Epstein at Balmoral
Pictures show Epstein and his later accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell on a hunting trip to Balmoral - the castle in Scotland that Queen Elizabeth loved as a retreat throughout her life and where she died in 2022. The fact that this place of all places is associated with Epstein is seen by many Britons as a desecration of royal history.
Stranger shame at Sandringham
Even more explosive: A photo from Sandringham, the royals' private Christmas residence. It shows Prince Andrew lying relaxed on the laps of several women, their faces blacked out. In the background: Ghislaine Maxwell, smiling. The scene: the drawing room with fireplace - the heart of the royal family. A picture to look away from.
Reports about a sex party in Sandringham, after which employees had to clean up carelessly discarded condoms, were already circulating in the British media weeks ago. The place where the Queen has happily celebrated Christmas Eve with her family for decades - and where King Charles will do the same this year.
"Private playground for scandalous figures"
Now the renowned royal historian Andrew Lownie has also spoken out - with scathing criticism. He accuses Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of allowing Epstein and Maxwell to treat royal residences as their "private playground". Lownie says: "The public and the private have been unrestrainedly mixed here - without any sense of propriety."
His verdict on the photos that have now emerged: "These pictures will not look good at all in the eyes of the public. Epstein and Maxwell were given the opportunity to go anywhere - and Andrew seems to have been too stupid to realize that he was being exploited in this way."
Sarah Ferguson also on the record
Other photos show Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in the company of people who, according to the files, are associated with Epstein's entourage. An email in which Ferguson called Epstein her "supreme friend" had already caused outrage earlier.
King Charles pulled the ripcord
The pressure became too great: King Charles stripped his brother of his title and rights of honor. Andrew now officially only goes by the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and will soon vacate the Royal Lodge estate.
Andrew continues to deny any guilt. In legal terms, the mere appearance in photos or files is not proof of misconduct. But the damage to his image is enormous.
In addition to Andrew's name and photos, there are many other celebrities in the files, including former US President Bill Clinton and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Here are more photos from the files:
Much black, little all-clear
The Epstein documents are heavily redacted. Democrats criticize the lack of transparency, the White House points to victim protection. But for the royals, one thing is clear: the Epstein shadow is getting darker and darker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
