No schnitzel at universities
Veggie only! ÖH bans meat from events
Shortly before the Christmas break, there's another big stir among students. In future, only vegetarian food may be served at all events organized by the Austrian National Union of Students (ÖH). A sensible request or just symbolic politics? The waters are rising.
The federal representation of the ÖH adopted a corresponding motion on Friday: In future, ÖH funds may only be used for meat-free dishes at ÖH events. The motion was submitted by the Association of Socialist Students (VSStÖ) and the Green and Alternative Students (GRAS).
"This is pure ideological paternalism," rages Laurin Weninger, Federal Chairman of the ÖVP-affiliated Action Group (AG). "The ÖH is not an educational institution, but a service institution for students," he says, expressing his dissatisfaction with the new regulation.
AG representatives also agreed
The AG sees symbolic politics: "While students are fighting for teaching places, the ÖH is fighting against schnitzel. It could hardly be more absurd," says Weninger angrily. The parliamentary group therefore firmly rejects the motion, according to a press release. But apparently not everyone in the working group sees it that way: according to GRAS, some members of the working group also voted in favor of the motion ...
And the Greens, as the proposers, naturally see the matter somewhat differently. "Of course, GRAS does not prohibit anyone from eating schnitzel, but it should no longer be financed by the ÖH", explains Felix Penzenstadler from the GRAS press team to the "Krone". They have a responsibility to ensure "that our funds are not used for a cheap meat industry that can be criticized in many respects."
Has been working "flawlessly"for years
GRAS is probably not quite able to understand the excitement surrounding Schnitzel and Co. After all, there has been meat-free catering at the meetings of the ÖH Federal Representation for years - and it works "flawlessly", emphasizes Penzenstadler.
There are also exceptions to the new meat-free rule: meat can still be served at events where the ÖH is only a cooperation partner, and exceptions are also possible for funds from funding pots.
Clear left-wing majority in the representation
"Nobody needs a left-wing majority faction that standardizes lifestyles across the board," rages the AG. The students probably see it differently: in the ÖH elections in May, they voted the VSStÖ into first place with 18 seats, the AG into second place with 12 and GRAS into third place with eleven seats. In total, 33 of the 55 seats are held by (rather) left-wing groups
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
