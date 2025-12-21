Billionaire reacts
Brandstätter takes on Elon Musk on X
Local MEP Helmut Brandstätter is waging a small-scale war with tech mogul Elon Musk on his own platform X. In a comment, he called on the Tesla boss to comply with European laws. The latter responded with an infantile reply.
Brandstätter does not hold back on social media with his criticism of the platform that Musk bought three years ago. Among other things, he accuses the billionaire of using its algorithms to stir up hatred on X. "That's what his business is based on. We must not allow billionaires to buy our democracy. Europe needs strict rules to protect democracy," explains the NEOS politician in a post.
Musk calls EU commissioners stupid
In another comment, he explained to the US-American that Europeans have their own rights. "You have to learn to accept them," said Brandstätter. Musk responded to this - without addressing the content of the demand. "Excuse me, I have a question," he replied. "Why are EU Commissioners actually so stupid?" he then asked, ignoring the fact that Brandstätter is an MEP and not a Commissioner. He also posted a GIF showing a character in historical clothing with a red-white-red scarf asking the same question.
US government supports Musk
Just a few days ago, the EU imposed a multi-million fine on the online platform: The company is to pay 120 million euros for a lack of transparency. In return, Musk called for the EU to be abolished. Members of the US government have jumped to Musk's side in the dispute: US Vice President JD Vance stated that the EU should support freedom of expression and not attack US companies "for garbage".
Among other things, the dispute between the EU and X is about the verification hooks that all paying subscription customers have received since the takeover by Musk. Previously, users only received these after a check by the company. The EU sees this as misleading authentication of user accounts. In addition, the platform would not document advertising transparently and would withhold data from researchers.
