EU puts together 90 billion package for Ukraine

Decision on Russian assets further postponed

The approximately 210 billion euros in Russian state assets remain frozen and are to be used for repayment in the future. According to EU diplomats, details on the use of these funds are still to be worked out. The original financing model failed because Paris and Rome, among others, were not prepared to provide the necessary funds for the protection mechanism demanded by Belgium's head of government Bart De Wever. He wanted a guarantee that all risks that could arise from the use of the Russian funds would be fully covered jointly.